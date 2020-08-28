Now Open: 21st Annual NSAI Song Contest, Presented by Martin Guitars and Strings and CMT

To borrow a phrase from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), it all begins with a song. That’s especially true for the 21st Annual NSAI Song Contest, which is open through November 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. CDT.

This contest is open to amateur songwriters only. All genres of music are accepted and encouraged.

The entry cost is $35 per song for NSAI members and $45 per song for all non-NSAI members. Multiple entries are accepted but each submission requires its own entry fee. All entries must be postmarked by the contest deadline: November 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. CDT. To enter by mail, download the entry form.

Judges are comprised of music industry professionals, award-winning songwriters and NSAI pro songwriters. Entries are judged based on lyrics, melody and composition. Performance and production will not be evaluated.

Read the FAQs.

Mentors include professional songwriters Ross Golan, Brett James, Joe London and Tenille Townes.

Prizes are awarded to one (1) Grand Prize Winner, up to nine (9) Runners-Up, up to ten (10) Honorable Mentions, one (1) Lyric-Only Winner and one (1) Lyric-Only Runner-Up. All songs entered receive a personalized score sheet.