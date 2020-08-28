Now Open: 21st Annual NSAI Song Contest, Presented by Martin Guitars and Strings and CMT

To borrow a phrase from the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI), it all begins with a song. That’s especially true for the 21st Annual NSAI Song Contest, which is open through November 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. CDT.
This contest is open to amateur songwriters only. All genres of music are accepted and encouraged.
The entry cost is $35 per song for NSAI members and $45 per song for all non-NSAI members. Multiple entries are accepted but each submission requires its own entry fee. All entries must be postmarked by the contest deadline: November 3, 2020 at 4 p.m. CDT. To enter by mail, download the entry form.
Songwriters! The 21st Annual NSAI Song Contest presented by Martin Guitars and Strings and CMT kicks off on Tuesday, 9/1 at 12pm central! Grab those songs and/or lyrics and get ready to enter for your chance to win! Grand Prize includes: $5,000 CASH, mentor session with the ACM – Academy of Country Music 2020 New Female Artist of the Year, Tenille Townes, and hit songwriters Ross Golan & Joe London of And The Writer Is., a Martin Guitar Prize Package, a one-year single-song contract with Anthem Entertainment Group and much more. Lyric-Only Prize includes: $2,000 CASH, a mentor session with Grammy® Award-Winning Songwriter Brett James , a Martin Guitar Prize Package and more. Visit link in bio for full Prize List and Terms & Conditions!
Judges are comprised of music industry professionals, award-winning songwriters and NSAI pro songwriters. Entries are judged based on lyrics, melody and composition. Performance and production will not be evaluated.
Mentors include professional songwriters Ross Golan, Brett James, Joe London and Tenille Townes.
Prizes are awarded to one (1) Grand Prize Winner, up to nine (9) Runners-Up, up to ten (10) Honorable Mentions, one (1) Lyric-Only Winner and one (1) Lyric-Only Runner-Up. All songs entered receive a personalized score sheet.