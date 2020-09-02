Music

Stephen Wilson Jr. Builds “The Beginning” Around the Human Spirit

New video "touches on this obsession with mankind’s demise," he says.
by 18m ago

Stephen Wilson Jr. woke up in the middle of the night with the idea for “The Beginning,” then worked with director Tim Cofield to bring it to the screen. Here, accompanied by his guitar, Wilson sings about the dawn of man as well as the ever-imminent apocalypse … and that’s just the beginning of “The Beginning.”

Take a look at the dramatic new video by Stephen Wilson Jr., then read our interview below the player.

