Luke Bryan, Eric Church to Join ACM Awards on Grand Ole Opry Stage

ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan and Eric Church are among the performers joining the ACM Awards, to be broadcast on September 16 on CBS. Bryan and Church will perform from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, as will Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, and Morgan Wallen.

Brown will perform “Worldwide Beautiful”; Bryan will perform “One Margarita”; Church will perform “Stick That In Your Country Song”; Dan + Shay will perform “I Should Probably Go to Bed”; Florida Georgia Line will perform “I Love My Country”; Guyton will perform “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”; and Wallen will perform “Whiskey Glasses.”

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.

For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, artists performing at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Riley Green, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, and Tenille Townes. Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and Tim McGraw.