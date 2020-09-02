That Moment When Gabby Barrett Met Dolly Parton for the First Time

</noscript> </div>

And that seems to be the case for country newcomer Gabby Barrett — who was just nominated for two CMA Awards — when she had the chance to meet her idol for the first time.

“Hi. Oh my gosh. I am walking on the clouds right now,” Barrett tells Parton at the start of their lengthy video call. They go on to talk about the true measure of a timeless country classic, how her raising influenced her songwriting, the importance of standing firm in business decisions, and the the secret to a lasting marriage.

Barrett recently recorded Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” for an Amazon Original. She recorded the vocals at home in Nashville, with her husband Cade Foehner backing his wife on guitar. It’s a song Barrett performed on American Idol, and she has called it one of the greatest songs ever written. “The thing about this song and about all of Dolly’s catalog is that her music is timeless; it comes straight from her heart. You can tell that she’s being honest and sincere in every lyric she writes,” Barret said. “Every story is genuine to her life. Something I strive for, that she has set such a perfect example of in country music.

“I am honored to have covered this song, and I hope you all love it as much as I do.”

In a press release, Parton shared her thoughts on what Barrett has to look forward to. “I know that Gabby will have a long and prosperous career ahead of her,” Parton said. “She has what it takes to make it in our industry: talent, she’s hard working, humble and kind.”



You can watch Parton’s performance of her song from 1974:

