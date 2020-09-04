For Cameron Hawthorn, “To Break Hers” Video Became Therapy

Nashville songwriter Cameron Hawthorn wishes he’d handled a past relationship differently in his new video, “To Break Hers.” A Kansas native who describes himself as “a lovesick cowboy who writes songs and sings them,” Hawthorn came out as gay in 2018. “To Break Hers” draws on his experiences prior to that turning point, yet the poignant message of knowing you can’t love someone the way they deserve is likely relatable to any listener.
Take a look at “To Break Hers,” then read our interview with Cameron Hawthorn below the player.