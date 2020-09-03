Watch LJ’s New Video, “Preachin”

The most picturesque parts of East Nashville are now sharing the spotlight with singer-songwriter LJ, who brings a couple of smooth dance moves and a whole lot of friends for her new video.

Take a look at “Preachin’,” then read our interview with LJ below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I invited some of my closest friends to come be in the video. We spent the afternoon dancing and laughing in the streets of East Nashville and it felt so good to celebrate life, love and music with them.

How does the video bring your song to life?

Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. This song is about love and I wanted to translate the feeling that this song gives me and bring it to life with movement and pure joy.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope they can watch this video and smile and relate to the feeling of falling for someone and it being even more exciting knowing the feeling is mutual. That kind of feeling makes you wanna dance.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was smiling so hard my cheeks hurt. I really loved how it all turned out. Very grateful for all people that helped make this happen.

Songwriters: LJ, Jennifer Schott, Maile Misajon, Zach Abend; Director: Randy Shaffer