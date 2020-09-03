Scotty McCreery Declares That It’s Time for “You Time”

He's Not Just Virtual Anymore: First Real-Life Concert Is on Friday

It’s time for a little “You Time,” if you know what Scotty McCreery means.

McCreery penned the new tune with Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis, and says it was inspired by his wife Gabi. The lyrics have McCreery admitting that their work lives are so busy, and he’d prefer to have her all to himself. As in, I need a little you time, you time, red wine sippin’ in moonlight, your touch, your skin, your lips kissin’ on me all night/I ain’t tryin’ to monopolize your 24/7, 365, but sometimes I need just a little bit of me and you time, you time, you time.

“I am so excited about releasing new music, especially a song that makes me think of Gabi and puts me in a joyful mood. I think we can all use a smile right now,” McCreery shared in a press release.

And even though the new song won’t be available until Sept. 23, McCreery will be playing it live on Friday (Sept. 4) during his Live at the Ryman show for an actual real-life audience. The reduced-capacity show will allow 125 fans into the iconic Nashville venue for one of the first back-to-normal concerts and McCreery’s first return to the stage. The show will also be live-streamed, and you can get tickets for that here.

“You Time” follows three consecutive No. 1 singles from McCreery’s last album Seasons Change: “Five More Minutes,” “This Is It,” and “In Between.”

My brand new single “You Time” will be out 9/23 I'll perform “You Time” live on my 9/4 "Live at the Ryman" livestream! Purchase your tix here: https://t.co/gKXIufw8Vw Pre-save “You Time” for a chance to win access to an exclusive Zoom Q&A with me: https://t.co/bz4shlnTbK pic.twitter.com/vebgpJLJLn — Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) September 3, 2020