Laura Bell Bundy Sends Message of Empowerment in “Get It Girl, You Go”

Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose co-star
by 51m ago

The vocal blend of Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy and her talented friends Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose calls to mind the Andrews Sisters, that great singing group of the 1940s. Yet, their message in “Get It Girl, You Go” is truly contemporary as the three singers reel off the endless contributions of the hard-working women of today.

That spirit of achievement stretches behind the scenes, too, as Bundy notes, “The video was edited, animated, and produced by a diverse group of ALL women, including editors Hannah Bacher and Jasmine Lewis, animator Clair Chin and produced by Ariel Zucker from CNT Productions.”

The uptempo track is charting the course for Bundy’s upcoming album, Women of Tomorrow. Enjoy “Get It Girl, You Go,” then read our interview with Bundy below the player.

