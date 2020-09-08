Left at the Altar, Chapel Hart Get Through With “Jesus & Alcohol”

"Something awakened in us, we instantly KNEW we were made for THIS," says trio.

The women in Chapel Hart have found two things that will get you through a broken heart — and then they wrote a song about them. To that, we’d add that laughter is the best medicine, which certainly is in generous supply in the group’s new video, too.

Watch the New Orleans trio’s “Jesus & Alcohol,” with guest appearances by ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons (the sharp-dressed man who provides both halves of the winning solution), T. Graham Brown, Deborah Allen, and JD Shelburne. Then read our interview with Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

The most memorable part of being on set for this shoot is all of the talented people on set! I was blown away at how many people were there to be a part of the ’Chapel Hart’ movement! We had a former The Voice contestant, a legendary Nashville artist, we had celebrities, volunteers, and everyone felt like family! No egos, no complaints, not so much as a ’it’s too hot…’ Everyone worked hard and I believed that was the drive and how we made such an amazing music video!

How does the video bring your song to life?

The video really elevates the lyrics and completely paints the story in color in real time! It’s fun, energetic, and as you watch the video it truly brings the song to life!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

We hope the fans who watch this video take away the message to dream big, have fun, & and ALWAYS believe in yourself! Well… ’cause one day Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top could hear about you and want to be a part of your project!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

We saw the finished product for our music video and we all just sat there with our mouths open for like ten seconds. I think after we watched the video from beginning to end, something awakened in us, we instantly KNEW we were made for THIS. Any doubt we had was out the window, and with that came so much gratitude and a new level of courage!

Songwriters: Chapel Hart (Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, Trea Swindle); Director: David Abbott / Powow Pictures