JUST IN: Kane Brown to Hit Drive-Ins on September 26

We don’t love that simulcast drive-in concerts are our new normal, but it’s better than no concerts at all. And news this good sure helps.

On Tuesday (Sept. 8), Encore Drive-In Nights announced that Kane Brown will be coming to an outdoor theater near you on September 26.

Brown will be following in Blake Shelton’s footsteps, who kind of followed in Garth Brooks’ footsteps. Both Shelton and Brooks put on shows that — while the artists weren’t actually up there on the stage — made it feel very concert-like. According to a press release about the new show, Brown will give each and every fan a front-row experience packed with hit songs, interviews, and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Like Shelton’s show, Brown’s will be a full-band, full-length concert that will be simulcast to nearly 300 drive-in theaters and makeshift ones across the U.S. and Canada. And all of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines and safety procedures will be in place: masks and social distancing will be mandatory any time you leave the designated area in front of your car, venue staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and will enforce at least six feet of space between cars, contactless payment and ticketing systems will be in place, restroom capacity will be monitored, and parking attendants will guide cars in and out of the venue.

Tickets for the show — $100 per car — go on sale September 10 here, and the list of venues can be found here.



