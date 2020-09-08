Music

Rachel Wammack Delivers a Fresh and Bright Version of “What He Does”

“I wanted to write something that lifted up my man,” she says.
by 37m ago

Rising country artist Rachel Wammack wrote “What He Does” as a relationship turned from casual to serious — and she ended up marrying that man in 2019. Now she’s pouring all of those romantic emotions into a performance video for a new track, “What He Does.”

“I had sworn I’d never fall in love again, but Noah was one I could see myself with forever,” she says. “He was so different from any other guy that I’d had feelings for in the past. So I sat down with Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes and we wrote a song about all the things the other guys didn’t do — and ‘What He Does’ was born!”

