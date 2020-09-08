Rachel Wammack Delivers a Fresh and Bright Version of “What He Does”

“I wanted to write something that lifted up my man,” she says.

Rising country artist Rachel Wammack wrote “What He Does” as a relationship turned from casual to serious — and she ended up marrying that man in 2019. Now she’s pouring all of those romantic emotions into a performance video for a new track, “What He Does.”

“I had sworn I’d never fall in love again, but Noah was one I could see myself with forever,” she says. “He was so different from any other guy that I’d had feelings for in the past. So I sat down with Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes and we wrote a song about all the things the other guys didn’t do — and ‘What He Does’ was born!”



Wammack, who is part of the CMT Next Women of Country’s class of 2019, says, “I wanted to write something that lifted up my man. Because that’s what he does to me. He makes life better on the good days and supports me on the hard ones. This is a hopeful song for people who have been through those difficult relationships, letting them know that love is always a possibility.” A native of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, who is signed to Sony Music Nashville, Wammack filmed the video at The Cordelle in Nashville while following social distancing measures. She says she considers the elegant setting “a perfect fit,” giving credit to the director. “Weston Heflin had a vision that felt one hundred percent ’me’ and he and his team brought it to life,” she adds. “The scenery is fresh and bright, and that’s what I wanted this song to feel like.” CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



