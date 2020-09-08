Rachel Wammack Delivers a Fresh and Bright Version of “What He Does”

Rising country artist Rachel Wammack wrote “What He Does” as a relationship turned from casual to serious — and she ended up marrying that man in 2019. Now she’s pouring all of those romantic emotions into a performance video for a new track, “What He Does.”
“I had sworn I’d never fall in love again, but Noah was one I could see myself with forever,” she says. “He was so different from any other guy that I’d had feelings for in the past. So I sat down with Jimmy Robbins and Eric Arjes and we wrote a song about all the things the other guys didn’t do — and ‘What He Does’ was born!”
