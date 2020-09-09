Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood Join ACM Awards

The star power for the ACM Awards next week continues to grow.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform “Happy Anywhere” on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the 55th ACM Awards, which will air September 16 on CBS. Shelton is nominated in four categories this year, including three nods for “God’s Country” and a fourth for “Dive Bar,” his collaboration with Garth Brooks.

John Shearer/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Underwood will honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. She is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

In addition, Yearwood — a multiple ACM Award winner — will sing “I’ll Carry You Home” for the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those we have lost in the country music industry.



Meanwhile, presenters include Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker, and Runaway June. For the first time in the show’s history, the awards will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe. As previously announced, the 55th ACM Awards will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, and Morgan Wallen. CMT.com Staff Embedded from www.youtube.com



