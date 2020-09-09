Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood Join ACM Awards

The star power for the ACM Awards next week continues to grow.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform “Happy Anywhere” on the Grand Ole Opry stage for the 55th ACM Awards, which will air September 16 on CBS. Shelton is nominated in four categories this year, including three nods for “God’s Country” and a fourth for “Dive Bar,” his collaboration with Garth Brooks.
In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, Underwood will honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. She is nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.
In addition, Yearwood — a multiple ACM Award winner — will sing “I’ll Carry You Home” for the In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to those we have lost in the country music industry.