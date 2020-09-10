2020 CMT Music Awards to Air on Wed., October 21

Show will simulcast on six networks across ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands

The 2020 CMT Music Awards — country music’s only entirely fan-voted award show — will celebrate music’s biggest stars and bring Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe with epic outdoor performances in and around Music City.

The special event will be broadcast on Wednesday, October 21 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CMT, with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

See arrival photos from the 2019 CMT Music Awards, or browse photos from the 2019 CMT Music Awards performers and winners.





