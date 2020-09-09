Music WATCH: Luke Combs Releases Brand New “Lovin’ on You” Video Now the Trilogy of Imagery for the Hit Song Is Complete by Alison Bonaguro 6m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Earlier this year, Luke Combs had already released a couple videos of sorts for his smash “Lovin’ on You” — one was an acoustic video, one was a lyric video — but then he one upped himself on Wednesday evening (Sept. 9) when he released the officially official music video. He’d let his fans and followers know it was coming with a social media post on Tuesday. “Lovin’ on You” music video out tomorrow at 7 PM ET. Comment on the video for a chance to win one of these music video posters: https://t.co/gmbVFbBDuk pic.twitter.com/EjHrtlw7AQ — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) September 8, 2020 Combs wrote the No. 1 song with with Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher and James McNair, and it was released in June 2020 from his What You See Is What You Get album. The new video was directed by Tyler Adams and produced by Aaron Conner of TA Films. Combs, Adams and Conner all went to Appalachian State University together, and they all came together to shot Combs’ first video for “Let the Moonshine” in 2014. The North Carolina-based TA Films also made Combs’ “Hurricane” in 2016, “When It Rains It Pours” in 2017, and “Beer Never Broke My Heart” in 2019. We are loving the brand new “Lovin’ on You” video. But still, these first two are classic Combs. The Acoustic Video: Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The Lyric Video: Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Full lyrics for “Lovin’ on You”: Don’t get me wrong I like a bobber on the water Hookin’ ’em and reelin’ ’em in I like a Friday night slow ride Brooks & Dunn B-side Hit rewind, spin it again I like a strong shot of whiskey The way a Marlboro hits me Some broken-in cowboy boots But I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love and lovin’ on you I like a sunrise, duck blind Birdie on a par 5 Miller Lite before noon I like a two-door old Ford Wood board back porch Three chords and the truth But I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love with lovin’ on you Girl, I’m in love and lovin’ on you I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room I can’t get enough of you, honey You’re right on the money I’m a junkie for your midnight moves I’m in love and lovin’ on you I’m in love and lovin’ on you Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro