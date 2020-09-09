WATCH: Luke Combs Releases Brand New “Lovin’ on You” Video

</noscript> </div>

Don’t get me wrong

I like a bobber on the water

Hookin’ ’em and reelin’ ’em in

I like a Friday night slow ride

Brooks & Dunn B-side

Hit rewind, spin it again

I like a strong shot of whiskey

The way a Marlboro hits me

Some broken-in cowboy boots

But I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I like a sunrise, duck blind

Birdie on a par 5

Miller Lite before noon

I like a two-door old Ford

Wood board back porch

Three chords and the truth

But I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love with lovin’ on you

Girl, I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I feel that rush soon as you walk in a room

I can’t get enough of you, honey

You’re right on the money

I’m a junkie for your midnight moves

I’m in love and lovin’ on you

I’m in love and lovin’ on you