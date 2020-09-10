Riley Green: The Songwriting Q&A

</noscript> </div>

“I’ve always been kind of protective of writing by myself. There are things about my life that no one else is gonna understand. ’Numbers on the Cars’ is great example: nobody knew my grandpa, they don’t know where Nesbitt Lake is, they don’t know that he could find a lure in the pitch black dark,” Green told me. “There’s something important about where I grew up and how I grew up, and how I tell that story that people seem to relate to.

“I don’t think it’s because I’m one of the best songwriters in the world, I think it’s because I say things pretty plainly. I’m not too complicated.”

Then when it comes to getting in a room with other Nashville veterans, Green admitted that at first, that wasn’t even a possibility for him.

“I’d written a lot of songs early on in my career, and I didn’t have co-writes because nobody would write with me. I mean, I was nobody. I was just playing shows and writing songs. So co-writes were never something that crossed my mind,” he explained. “And when I first started coming to Nashville, my goal had become: I think I should get a publishing deal. I didn’t think I’d ever sign a record deal or have a song on the radio.”

His only goal, he said, was: “I think I should be able to make a living writing songs.”

He did get a publishing deal, and started writing. His second time writing with Erik Dylan yielded Green’s breakout hit “There Was This Girl.” And then the songwriting sessions kept on coming. “I started meeting guys like Rhett Akins, and I’m like, ’It’s crazy I’m even in the room with him.’ And then I stumbled upon a lot of my best writing partners early on, and I don’t really stray too far from that. Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Tyler Reeve, Erik Dylan: my core guys,” he said. “The benefit of writing with those guys is that they are great songwriters, and those days when you don’t have it — it’s not every day you wake up and can write a song — those guys can pick you up.”

