Behind the Scenes of Luke Combs’ Retro Video Shoot

In these unprecedented times, shooting music videos has become a a whole new ball game. There is no how-to manual for producing and directing and casting and filming during a pandemic.

But Luke Combs and his team at TA Films found a way to make his new “Lovin’ On You” video feel like the good ol’ days when life was so simple. The ones where your mom drops you off in her station wagon at the roller-skating rink for a birthday party and you fall in love.

“As well as we know Luke, we tried to incorporate his playful and lighthearted personality into this story. With custom set design, throwback wardrobe, and hand-crafted arcade game machines, we created our own 1990’s world,” the director Tyler Adams said in a press release. “Our style of shooting this video was based on research of legendary 90’s country music videos. Our team is excited to share this story that we were so passionate about bringing to life.”

The video was shot at the Brentwood Skate Center just south of downtown Nashville.

Combs added that having his wife Nicole make an appearance at the end — SPOILER ALERT: she is the grown-up version of the little girl at the birthday party and they’re still sweethearts — took the shoot to the next level.

“Man, this was a fun one,” Combs shared. “It honestly felt a lot like when we filmed ‘When It Rains It Pours,’ having the band there, and, of course, my beautiful wife Nicole, was really special. The mini versions of all of us was a huge plus and made it all the more fun for this song. We had a blast doing it and hope y’all love it as much as we do!”

Next up for Combs is his performance at the the 55th ACM Awards on Wednesday (Sept. 16). He is also nominated for the ACM’s entertainer of the year, male artist of the year and album of the year for What You See Is What You Get.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



