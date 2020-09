"I am overjoyed to say that I think I have made my best project to date," he says.

Hey, Lee Brice fans, there’s a new album on the way. Hey World will be released on November 20 on Curb Records, though he’s released a touching new video for the title track today, featuring special guest Blessing Offor. Brice co-wrote “Hey World” with Dallas Davidson and Adam Wood.



“We wrote the title track from an introspective, truthful place, and probably what most people are actually feeling right now,” Brice said in a statement. “With everything that is happening in the world currently, and how fast paced we are as a society, in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop — just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering and it can’t be ignored.”

Hey World will be Brice’s first album of new material since his 2017 self-titled release. The 15-song collection includes his latest hit, “One of Them Girls,” as well as the No. 1 radio single, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce.



“Hey World is just my next step in life. Where I am, who I am, what I love, and what I feel,” Brice said. “From the songs, to the production, to the order they play in, I always have and still do make it my goal to get better and better at what I do. Short of my family, my wife and friends, my music is the deepest part of me.”

He added, “So, I am overjoyed to say that I think I have made my best project to date. I stand by everything I have ever done, but pull from it as well to help me exceed my own expectations. Because of my team, my co-producers, my engineers, my label, I was able to make what I hope will be my most successful album to date.”