Country Artists Share Heartfelt Thoughts on 9/11

Jason Aldean, Toby Keith and More Reflect on That Tragic Day
by 49m ago

Nineteen years ago today, as Alan Jackson sang, the world stopped turning.

On September 11, 2001, two passenger jets that had been hijacked by terrorists headed straight for the two World Trade Center towers in New York, another hijacked airplane headed straight for the Pentagon in Virginia, and another plane — hijacked, but rerouted by passengers and flight crew members who fought to regain control of the plane — crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. On that one morning, almost 3,000 lives were lost.

And in honor of those who lost their own lives or their loved ones, country stars are sharing their emotions about the toll that tragedy took on our country.

“Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago,” Jason Aldean wrote on social media. “Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath.”

