Country Artists Share Heartfelt Thoughts on 9/11

Nineteen years ago today, as Alan Jackson sang, the world stopped turning.

On September 11, 2001, two passenger jets that had been hijacked by terrorists headed straight for the two World Trade Center towers in New York, another hijacked airplane headed straight for the Pentagon in Virginia, and another plane — hijacked, but rerouted by passengers and flight crew members who fought to regain control of the plane — crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. On that one morning, almost 3,000 lives were lost.

And in honor of those who lost their own lives or their loved ones, country stars are sharing their emotions about the toll that tragedy took on our country.

“Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago,” Jason Aldean wrote on social media. “Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath.”

Hard to believe 9/11 happened 19 years ago. Still makes me sick to my stomach. Today we should remember everyone who lost their lives that day and the families left behind to deal with the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/UNeEJzXcpX — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 11, 2020

Today, we remember the lives lost and the selflessness of the first responders who risked it all. We truly will #NeverForget. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 11, 2020

This is a day that none of us will ever forget. Prayers to all and their families. #neverforget #honor #honorthefallen

– @GaryLevox pic.twitter.com/WDNPT31fNe — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) September 11, 2020

Hard to believe it’s been 19 years since the terror attacks on NYC DC and the forced crash in PA field by HEROES! We must rise up now as we did back then… Pull together people … put our differences behind us and put God first before it’s too late #NeverForget — Joe Bonsall (@joebonsall) September 11, 2020

