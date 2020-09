Tanya Tucker Gets Fired Up For New Album, Live From the Troubadour

"I can’t be with the fans, so this is my love letter to them," she says.

Tanya Tucker is sending a love letter to fans as well as music venues with her upcoming album, Live From The Troubador. The project will be released by Fantasy Records on October 16, which is the one-year anniversary of her performance at that legendary Los Angeles club. It’s also the first album she’s released since 2019’s While I’m Livin’, which led to two Grammy awards.

Live From The Troubadour features 15 songs including Tucker’s first single, “Delta Dawn,” and a cache of country hits such as “Strong Enough To Bend,” “What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).” In addition, she performs six songs from While I’m Livin’, including “Mustang Ridge,” “The Wheels of Laredo,” “Hard Luck” and the poignant “Bring My Flowers Now.”

In January, While I’m Livin’ won the Grammy for Best Country Album and “Bring My Flowers Now” collected the Grammy for Best Country Song — the first Grammys of her long career. Live From The Troubadour also includes a medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”



In a statement, Tucker said, “There are so many people and places hurting right now, and for me, being on the road since I was a kid and knowing these legendary venues like the Troubadour aren’t bringing in a dime right now without performances, it just makes sense to give back. I can’t be with the fans, so this is my love letter to them, a live album with some of those old records, and our new songs from While I’m Livin’.”

Tucker had been headlining a tour presented by CMT in early 2020, when COVID-19 forced the remaining dates to be postponed. In August, she announced new tour dates starting in July 2021.

Tucker is donating a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the live album directly to The Troubadour, including 100 percent of the revenue generated by the custom Live From The Troubadour poster available at Tucker’s online store.

The Troubadour is a member of NIVA: National Independent Venue Association. Formed at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, NIVA represents more than 2,600 members in all 50 states and D.C. These independent venues and promoters were the first to close and will be the last to fully reopen. NIVA’s mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues, promoters and festivals throughout the US.