"I can’t be with the fans, so this is my love letter to them," she says.

Tanya Tucker Gets Fired Up For New Album, Live From the Troubadour

Tanya Tucker is sending a love letter to fans as well as music venues with her upcoming album, Live From The Troubador. The project will be released by Fantasy Records on October 16, which is the one-year anniversary of her performance at that legendary Los Angeles club. It’s also the first album she’s released since 2019’s While I’m Livin’, which led to two Grammy awards.

Live From The Troubadour features 15 songs including Tucker’s first single, “Delta Dawn,” and a cache of country hits such as “Strong Enough To Bend,” “What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).” In addition, she performs six songs from While I’m Livin’, including “Mustang Ridge,” “The Wheels of Laredo,” “Hard Luck” and the poignant “Bring My Flowers Now.”

In January, While I’m Livin’ won the Grammy for Best Country Album and “Bring My Flowers Now” collected the Grammy for Best Country Song — the first Grammys of her long career. Live From The Troubadour also includes a medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”





