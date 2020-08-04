Tanya Tucker Gets Fired Up For New Album, Live From the Troubadour

Tanya Tucker is sending a love letter to fans as well as music venues with her upcoming album, Live From The Troubador. The project will be released by Fantasy Records on October 16, which is the one-year anniversary of her performance at that legendary Los Angeles club. It’s also the first album she’s released since 2019’s While I’m Livin’, which led to two Grammy awards.
View this post on Instagram
Since I can’t be with all of you, I’m sending y’all a love letter by releasing a new live album Oct 16. We recorded the show at the Troubadour last year and we thought, well, I've got those old records from the 70s, 80s, and 90s in my set list, plus new songs from While I'm Livin', so no better time like the present to get it out there. Even though the money stops, the bills don't. We all know that. Venues like the legendary Troubadour, where some of the greatest artists in the world have performed, need help or those places may never come back at all, so we’re going to donate some of the money from this album to the @thetroubadour. Pre-Order link in bio. @fantasyrecords @dkupish
Live From The Troubadour features 15 songs including Tucker’s first single, “Delta Dawn,” and a cache of country hits such as “Strong Enough To Bend,” “What’s Your Mama’s Name, Child”, “Blood Red and Goin’ Down” and “Would You Lay with Me (In a Field of Stone).” In addition, she performs six songs from While I’m Livin’, including “Mustang Ridge,” “The Wheels of Laredo,” “Hard Luck” and the poignant “Bring My Flowers Now.”
In January, While I’m Livin’ won the Grammy for Best Country Album and “Bring My Flowers Now” collected the Grammy for Best Country Song — the first Grammys of her long career. Live From The Troubadour also includes a medley of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”