TUNE IN: Watch Her Wednesday Night Performance from the Grand Ole Opry

Taylor Swift Bringing “betty” and Harmonica to the ACM Awards

The Academy of Country Music and Taylor Swift announced on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 13) that the singer would be performing on the upcoming 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards pic.twitter.com/ekNJfv4hci — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

Swift will perform the song “betty” from her latest album folklore.

And she certainly knows her way around the ACM Awards. In 2007, when she was a very brand new country singer-songwriter, she made her mark at the show with her debut single, “Tim McGraw.”

