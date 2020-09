Taylor Swift Bringing “betty” and Harmonica to the ACM Awards

TUNE IN: Watch Her Wednesday Night Performance from the Grand Ole Opry

The Academy of Country Music and Taylor Swift announced on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 13) that the singer would be performing on the upcoming 55th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday night in Nashville at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards pic.twitter.com/ekNJfv4hci — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

Swift will perform the song “betty” from her latest album folklore.

And she certainly knows her way around the ACM Awards. In 2007, when she was a very brand new country singer-songwriter, she made her mark at the show with her debut single, “Tim McGraw.”



Swift has since taken home nine ACMs, including two entertainer of the year awards. Then just about five years ago, Swift accepted the ACM’s Milestone Award from her mom Andrea at the 2015 show. At the time, she’d accepted the trophy humbly, saying, “To the country music community, when I told you that I had made a pop album and that I wanted to go explore other genres, you showed me who you are with the grace that you accepted that with. I will never forget it. I’m so unbelievably proud that I learned to treat people with kindness and respect from country music.”

It’s been seven years since Swift performed at the ACM Awards.

Other artists already announced as performers for the Keith Urban-hosted show include Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw.

The ACM Awards will air on CBS on Wednesday (Sept. 16) 7:00 p.m. CT.