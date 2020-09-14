CMT Renews Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team for 15th Season

Here’s something to cheer about: CMT today announced its most popular and longest-running series Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team has been renewed for a monumental season 15, premiering later this fall.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, which first premiered in 2006, continues to make history as a ratings juggernaut for CMT. Fresh off of last summer’s record-breaking Season 14, the show marked its highest-rated season in franchise history, delivering +23% ratings increase among viewers P18-49 (Live +3 rating) YOY.
