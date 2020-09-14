CMT Renews Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making the Team for 15th Season

</noscript> </div>

In a first for the organization, the franchise conducted worldwide auditions virtually, resulting in one of the most diverse and talented casts to date. In addition, the organization hosted DCC Summer Training Camp inside a “bubble,” where hopefuls lived, trained and filmed together.

With more auditions and contestants than ever before, the competition is stiff and the drama is sure to ensue as the candidates must perfect new technically-challenging routines each week to impress longtime coaches Kelli Finglass and Judy Trammell.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team is produced by Triage Entertainment with Executive Producers Stu Schreiberg, Stephen Kroopnick, Eugene Pack, Peter Zasuly, Charlotte Jones Anderson and Kelli McGonagill Finglass.