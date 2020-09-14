Hailey Whitters Share Her Step-By-Step Guide to Happiness

</noscript> </div>

The song was originally recorded by Little Big Town for their 2017 album The Breaker. But Whitters had her reasons for putting her own version out into the world right now with a colorful, animated video to bring it to life.

“This song has always felt like a step-by-step guide to happiness. I wanted the visual to be bright and colorful to match the character of the record, as well as accessible to both children and adults,” Whitters said in a press release. “My friend Drew Wittler did the animation and he sprinkled Easter eggs throughout of my musical imprint and Iowa upbringing.

“My aim is to take viewers on a walk through my ‘happy place,’” she said, “and hopefully remind them of their own along the way.”

After just one listen, I’m already there.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




