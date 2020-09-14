ACM Awards: See the Winners List

A number of ACM Awards have already been presented to stars like Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and more. See the list below for a list of categories and winners revealed prior to the broadcast.
The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS
Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Carrie Underwood
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Highwomen
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Lindsay Ell
Caylee Hammack
[WINNER] Tenille Townes
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jordan Davis
Russell Dickerson
[WINNER] Riley Green
Cody Johnson
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Producer: Scott Hendricks; Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Producer: Shane McAnally; Label: RCA Records Nashville
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Label: MCA Nashville
“Rumor,” Lee Brice
Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone; Label: Curb Records
“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum
Producer: Dann Huff; Label: BMLG Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Label: The Valory Music Co.
GIRL, Maren Morris
Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris; Label: Columbia Nashville
Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi
Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi; Label: Capitol Records Nashville
What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs
Producer: Scott Moffatt; Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville
Wildcard, Miranda Lambert
Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
Director: Sophie Muller; Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy
“One Man Band,” Old Dominion
Director: Mason Allen; Producer: Mason Allen
[WINNER] “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett
Director: TK McKamy; Producer: Dan Atchison
“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR
Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)
“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber
Producers: Dan Smyers; Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton
Producers: Garth Brooks; Label: Pearl Records, Inc.
[WINNER] “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King
Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio; Label: Columbia Records
“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell
Producer: Dann Huff; Label: The Valory Music Co.
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
[WINNER] Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne