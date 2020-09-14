Thomas Rhett's "Remember You Young" Named Video of the Year

ACM Awards: See the Winners List

A number of ACM Awards have already been presented to stars like Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and more. See the list below for a list of categories and winners revealed prior to the broadcast.

The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS

Television Network, and will be available to stream on demand on CBS All Access.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Highwomen

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Lindsay Ell

Caylee Hammack

[WINNER] Tenille Townes

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jordan Davis

Russell Dickerson

[WINNER] Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Producer: Scott Hendricks; Label: Warner Bros. (Nashville)

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Producer: Shane McAnally; Label: RCA Records Nashville

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Label: MCA Nashville

“Rumor,” Lee Brice

Producers: Lee Brice, Dan Frizsell, Kyle Jacobs, Jon Stone; Label: Curb Records

“What If I Never Get Over You,” Lady Antebellum

Producer: Dann Huff; Label: BMLG Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Songwriters: Justin Bieber, Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd, Jessie Jo Dillon, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

Songwriters: Jeremy Bussey, Ashley McBryde

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Michael Hardy, Jordan Schmidt

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Songwriters: Josh Osborne, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Songwriters: Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde, Bobby Pinson

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Producers: Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff, Thomas Rhett, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson; Label: The Valory Music Co.

GIRL, Maren Morris

Producers: busbee, Greg Kurstin, Maren Morris; Label: Columbia Nashville

Heartache Medication, Jon Pardi

Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi; Label: Capitol Records Nashville

What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs

Producer: Scott Moffatt; Label: River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Wildcard, Miranda Lambert

Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Director: Patrick Tracy; Producer: Christen Pinkston

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

Director: Sophie Muller; Producers: Jamie Amos, Patrick Kennedy

“One Man Band,” Old Dominion

Director: Mason Allen; Producer: Mason Allen

[WINNER] “Remember You Young,” Thomas Rhett

Director: TK McKamy; Producer: Dan Atchison

“Sugar Coat,” Little Big Town

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos; Producers: Wes Edwards, Carlo Glorioso, Angie Lorenz

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)

“10,000 Hours,” Dan + Shay Featuring Justin Bieber

Producers: Dan Smyers; Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Dive Bar,” Garth Brooks Featuring Blake Shelton

Producers: Garth Brooks; Label: Pearl Records, Inc.

[WINNER] “Fooled Around and Fell in Love,” Miranda Lambert Featuring Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack & Elle King

Producer: Jay Joyce; Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Producers: Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross, YoungKio; Label: Columbia Records

“What Happens in a Small Town” – Brantley Gilbert Featuring Lindsay Ell

Producer: Dann Huff; Label: The Valory Music Co.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

[WINNER] Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne