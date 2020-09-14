Blanco Brown Expected to Make a Full Recovery After Head-On Collision

The tragic news of Blanco Brown’s Aug. 31 car accident in Atlanta that left him in the intensive care unit was devastating for his friends, family and fans just getting to know him as the country singer with some hip-hop swagger. Now, two weeks later, Brown and his loved ones are breathing a sigh of relief as he moves into the early stages of recovery.

On Monday (Sept. 14), Brown’s record label shared the good news that Brown was on the mend after the very serious accident near his Atlanta home. “Brown has since relocated out of the ICU, following an additional 12-hour plus surgery and is continuing his recovery in the hospital. His team of doctors do not anticipate Brown requiring any additional surgeries and expect him to make a full recovery. Blanco, his family and his friends wish to express that they have been humbled and deeply touched by the outpouring of love from all over the world,” the statement said. “They would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for continued prayers for Blanco during this time.”

The singer-songwriter-producer had suffered significant injuries in the accident and was transported to a local hospital where he underwent a 12-hour surgery to address those traumas.

