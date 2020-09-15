There Is No Shame in Priscilla Block’s “Thick Thighs” Game

Country newcomer Priscilla Block has all the things: a major-label Nashville record deal, YouTube page, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and all the followers that come with those.

But TikTok is where Block really shines.

It’s where you get more than just her music. You get her. Block is a bona fide country singer, fully poised to be the next big thing, but she’s also an open book, a breath of fresh air, and exactly what country music needs more of right now. Block doesn’t take herself so seriously and she doesn’t make apologies for who she is. And that’s what showed up in the songs she shared in a mini concert she played for the CMT team on Monday (Sept. 14) via a Zoom call.

Block talked about her path from North Carolina to Nashville six years ago, and how she’d been doing everything she could to be the next female country singer to make it to the top of the charts by simply singing what she knows. Real life things, like PMS, thick thighs, and having that one a bar you think of as your own.



“Thick Thighs”

“PMS”



“Just About Over You”

In addition to showcasing her own original songs on TikTok, Block also uses it to sing cover songs from the country artists who’ve influenced her: Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. She even has a video of the time she mashed up two covers: Combs’ “She Got the Best of Me” and Wallen’s “Chasing You.”

In devoting herself to country fans and followers, Block has amassed more than half a million followers. All that in less than a year on TikTok. Her TikTok debut was just last Christmas.

And then about a week ago, Block shared the news — again, on TikTok — that her “PMS” would be out on Sept. 16. “Thank you for letting my music see the light of day,” she said. “I owe everything to y’all.”