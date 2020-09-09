ACM Awards: Five Entertainer Nominees Will Open the Show

The ACM Awards are branding their upcoming ceremony as A Night of Heart and Hits. To that description, we’d add a superstar host and the five hot artists who are competing for Entertainer of the Year. (See the list of winners.)

The show will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 16 (live 8:00-11:00 PM ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on CBS All Access. The show, which usually airs in the spring from Las Vegas, moved to Nashville due to COVID-19 concerns.

This year’s ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood will kick off the 55TH Academy of Country Music Awards with a can’t-miss performance featuring a medley of each of their greatest hits.

In addition, host Keith Urban and international pop icon P!NK will perform the world television premiere of their new single, “One Too Many.” Urban’s new album, The Speed of Now Part 1, drops on Friday (Sept. 18). Urban is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.

Taylor Swift, who has twice been named ACM Entertainer of the Year, will return to the ACM Awards stage for the first time in seven years with a world premiere performance off her record-breaking new album, Folklore. She will perform from the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House.

Blake Shelton, an ACM Award winner and current nominee, and Gwen Stefani will perform “Happy Anywhere.” In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Grand Ole Opry, two-time ACM Entertainer of the Year winner, nominated again this year, Underwood will honor trailblazing female Opry members by performing a medley of songs by Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

From the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, Kane Brown will perform “Worldwide Beautiful”; Luke Bryan will perform “One Margarita”; Church will perform “Stick That in Your Country Song”; Dan + Shay will perform “I Should Probably Go to Bed”; Florida Georgia Line will perform “I Love My Country”; Guyton will perform “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”; and Morgan Wallen will perform “Whiskey Glasses.”

ACM Award winner Trisha Yearwood will deliver a special performance of “I’ll Carry You Home” from her critically acclaimed album Every Girl for the In Memoriam, paying tribute to those we have lost in the country music industry.

Artists appearing at the Ryman include Kelsea Ballerini performing “Hole in the Bottle,” Gabby Barrett performing her No. 1 hit “I Hope,” Maren Morris, this year’s most nominated female artist, performing “To Hell & Back,” Old Dominion, this year’s most nominated group, performing a special medley of their No. 1 hits, and Thomas Rhett, this year’s most nominated male artist, featuring Jon Pardi, performing their No. 1 hit “Beer Can’t Fix.”

Artists at The Bluebird Cafe include Jimmie Allen performing his No.1 hit “Make Me Want To,” Luke Combs performing “Better Together,” Miranda Lambert featuring songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick performing “Bluebird,” and Tim McGraw performing “I Called Mama.”

Presenters include Lauren Alaina, Lily Aldridge, Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Bobby Bones, Cam, Darius Rucker, Runaway June, and CeCe Winans.