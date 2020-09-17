Cassadee Pope Shines a Light on New Music, One Video at a Time

Cassadee Pope is asking for an emotional release in “Let Me Go,” drawing on some powerful memories that anyone who’s experienced a slow breakup can relate to. The sensitive song comes from her new album, Rise and Shine, and she’ll be releasing more videos from the project in the weeks ahead, which we’ll publish here.

In the meantime, watch “Let Me Go,” then read our interview with Cassadee Pope below the player.

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember how different it felt than the video shoots I’ve done in the past. Everyone on the crew wore masks and Andy, my guitar player, and I sat further from each other than we usually would. It was a glimpse into the “new normal” which felt surreal. I also remember feeling very excited to see the end product because the set looked beautiful!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video really speaks to the song’s lyrics because it’s more focused on sitting with your feelings. I remember how emotional it was to write this song, and I did it all while sitting on a couch, pouring my heart out to my co-writers. This felt very similar to the setting of the video shoot.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope my fans understand that it’s ok to not be ok. It’s ok if gravity feels so heavy you can’t get up off that couch sometimes. And I hope they’re able to also find hope in that no matter how stuck we may feel in any given situation, we have the power to get out of it.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was so pleased with the finished product for this video. My favorite parts are the light flares that sneak in and out of certain frames. It reminds me of these glimmers of strength in the lyrics of the song.

“Let Me Go”: Songwriters: Cassadee Pope, Tina Parol, Kevin Rudoph; Director: Lee Goff