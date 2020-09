Devin Dawson Has No Other Choice But to Keep Going in “I Got a Truck”

"I hope it inspires somebody to take 'give up' out of their vocabulary," he says.

Thanks to the breakout platinum success of his debut single “All on Me” a few years ago, Devin Dawson hit the road on tour — and on one of those nights, none other than Tim McGraw inspired him to write “I Got a Truck” after a late-night conversation.

“As someone who writes songs every single day, I don’t ever take any inspiration for granted,” Dawson says. “Sometimes you use tricks you’ve learned along the way to kick-start that inspiration and other times it just lands right in your lap. This song is the latter.”

Though he’s had material recorded by others, including Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Dawson is more than satisfied to share this song himself. He adds, “I’m fired up that I get the chance to be the one to help tell this story — because when it’s this real, honest and true, the rest is easy. I found so much of myself in this story and in this song and I can’t wait to hear how other people find their story in it as well.”

Enjoy the music video for “I Got a Truck,” which Dawson wrote solo, then read our interview below the player.



I remember the two nights leading up to the shoot the most. We wanted to use my old ‘99 Chevy pickup in the video, so my we ended up having to drive it out to Pueblo, Colorado, where we shot the video. We drove 18 hours and had a good old-fashioned road trip. It was good to get into the mindset of the video and set my sights on the right emotion of the character I was playing.

The thing I remember most about the shoot days was just how incredible it was for the owner of the scrap yard to let us have complete and full reign of the space. They let me operate the car shredder and I actually got to destroy about five or six vehicles. That was the first scene we shot, so it definitely kicked the video off on a high note.



It gives the song images and an emotion that brings the sounds to life. It sets up a story and a conflict that only images can do justice. I love the spirit that it gives my character and how he just has no other choice but to keep going. It’s nothing less than in his blood to do whatever it takes to chase down his dreams.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope it inspires somebody to take “give up” out of their vocabulary. When the world around you seems like it’s holding you down, sometimes you just need something as simple as a truck to get you where you wanna go. I hope it ignites a firestorm in somebody’s heart and gives them the ‘get up & go’ they were looking for.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Honestly watching the finished video down for the first time felt exactly like what I had pictured in my head. The contrast of a cliché truck with an obscure setting like a Colorado wrecking yard. The pace and grit of the images moving as swiftly as the beat of the song does. The arc of the story and the release of the ending and the guitar solo when I finally break free. It puts a time stamp and a mental picture with this song that will never be erased.