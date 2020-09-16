Maren Morris’ Beautifully Candid Conversation with CBS

How Her Loved Ones Told Her, "If You’re Drowning, There’s Help"

On Tuesday night (Sept. 15), Maren Morris posted about her “beautifully candid conversation” with CBS News.

Thank you @AnthonyMasonCBS for another beautifully candid conversation. We got real deep on this one. ✨ https://t.co/HAQBhKNXhq — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 15, 2020

And it is, both beautiful and candid.

Because Morris revealed during the interview that when she had her son Hayes in late March — after 30 hours of labor and then an emergency C-section — she had all the signs of postpartum depression.

Now, nearly six months later, she recalls feeling all kinds of inadequate. “I’m kind of coming through the tunnel now. I feel back to normal. Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the pandemic. People that love me around me were like, ’Hey if you’re drowning right now, there’s help.’ You’re trying to become a new mother and good parent and do everything right,” Morris said, “and you just feel like you suck at every level.

“And the one thing that I always felt like I have a handle on is my music, and to not be able to tour and have to furlough my band and crew, and it was just a lot.”

When the conversation turned to the Black Lives Matter movement, Morris talked about how she and her husband Ryan Hurd have a BLM sign in their front yard and she is sure that her fans won’t have any issues with that. “I’m not worried,” she said. “It’s not political. It’s not partisan to be like, ’These people need justice. There needs to be reform.’ It’s a human issue.

“I want to be on the right side of history. Not the wrong side.”