With the release of “One Too Many” to streaming services today, Keith Urban is giving fans a chance to hear his new duet with P!nk before its broadcast performance debut on the ACM Awards tonight on CBS.

“One Too Many” is the latest track to be unveiled from Urban’s upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which releases on Friday. Urban is also hosting the ACM Awards, which was filmed in Nashville for the first time.



“I’ve always loved P!nk’s voice,” Urban said in a statement. “But her artistry and her multi-faceted ability to create, and her God-given talent, truly makes her one of the greatest voices of our time.”

According to a release, Urban and P!nk were forced to piece together the recording and video when they found themselves thousands of miles apart — P!nk from Los Angeles and Urban from Sydney. In an Instagram post, Urban noted that the official video is “going to be coming to you from the middle of the ocean,” with an exclusive premiere on Facebook on Thursday.