In “Long Haul,” Ian Munsick Sends a Love Letter From Wyoming

What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

I remember freezing my feet off while playing guitar and singing in the Tongue River. Mountain runoff in mid-October cuts like daggers but “anything for the shot.”

How does the video bring your song to life?

The footage we were able to capture in Wyoming was exactly what we wrote the song about. Mountains, canyons, rivers, sagebrush, cottonwoods… it’s all there. Through snow covered peaks and green pastures, true love is a long haul.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope this video gives my fans a look into where I grew up and the landscape that inspires my creativity. The earth is a humbling canvas that we as humans are lucky enough to paint on.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The first time I saw the final product I was in shock. The fact that we were able to capture the raw beauty of Wyoming with a tiny team of three or four people is a lesson I will always try to remember. Sometimes, less is more if you have the right pieces behind you.