In “Long Haul,” Ian Munsick Sends a Love Letter From Wyoming

Rising country artist Ian Munsick is showing off his home state in a beautifully-shot new video, “Long Haul.” The sweet ballad is a testament to love that will last, while the cinematography captures the majestic and seasonal landscape of Wyoming.
A singer-songwriter and Belmont University graduate who built his audience as an independent artist, Munsick recently signing with Warner Music Nashville. He grew up playing in his family band and later performed in a group with two older brothers, as well as a couple of other bands. Now solo, “Long Haul” is his first major label track.
Enjoy the video for “Long Haul,” then read our interview with Ian Munsick below the player.