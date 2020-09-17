Blake Shelton Says Thanks for Somehow Propping Him Up After 20 Years

When Blake Shelton picked up his trophy for single of the year at Wednesday night’s (Sept. 16) ACM Awards, he was in Los Angeles, somewhere that was made to look exactly like the inside of Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe. It was just another part of the new normal we’re all trying to navigate.

But being in California instead of Tennessee hardly diminished Shelton’s enthusiasm for the award.

“Holy cow. Single of the year! This is a complete shock and an absolute honor,” Shelton said during the live broadcast on CBS. “I want to take just a second to thank Scott Hendricks for producing this record and bringing this song to my attention. Thank you to Warner Brothers Records for all the hard work you do. Thanks for continuing to somehow prop me up after 20 years of doing this.

“And thank you, Gwen Stefani, for continuing to encourage me to keep doing this and keep trying and being my inspiration.”

The song, from Shelton’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country was written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Hardy.



