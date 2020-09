Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles Reunite in Powerful and Topical Duet

Who says you can’t go home? Fifteen years after gliding up the country charts together, Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have reunited for a new single and video, “Do What You Can.”



Jon Bon Jovi wrote the topical track early in the coronavirus pandemic. The single brings the vocalists back together after their 2005 duet single, “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” which reached No. 1 at country radio in 2006. Written by Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, that track won a Grammy for best country collaboration with vocals.“In 2005 Jennifer helped BON JOVI take ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’ to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity,” said Jon Bon Jovi.

“Being invited to sing with Bon Jovi back in 2005 on ‘Who Says You Can’t Go Home’ was a real blessing as an artist and in my career,” Nettles said. “I could not be happier to continue that amazing musical story on our new duet ‘Do What You Can.’ (Or should I say ‘Duet What You Can.’)”