Music

Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles Reunite in Powerful and Topical Duet

View the video, "Do What You Can"
by 42m ago

Who says you can’t go home? Fifteen years after gliding up the country charts together, Jon Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have reunited for a new single and video, “Do What You Can.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.