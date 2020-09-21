Jameson Rodgers Still Stings From a Breakup in “Some Girls”

Jameson Rodgers landed his first Top 10 single as an artist this month with “Some Girls,” though his catalog as a songwriter is already familiar to millions of country fans. The Mississippi native, who moved to Nashville in 2010, has co-written hits like Florida Georgia Line’s “Talk You Out of It” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” while also placing material on new albums by Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.
One of his most loyal listeners is Luke Combs, who discovered Rodgers’ music before either of them had any radio success. After Combs career exploded, he invited Rodgers on tour. And when live shows resume, everybody’s likely to know “Some Girls,” too.
