Jameson Rodgers Still Stings From a Breakup in “Some Girls”

Jameson Rodgers landed his first Top 10 single as an artist this month with “Some Girls,” though his catalog as a songwriter is already familiar to millions of country fans. The Mississippi native, who moved to Nashville in 2010, has co-written hits like Florida Georgia Line’s “Talk You Out of It” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” while also placing material on new albums by Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan.

One of his most loyal listeners is Luke Combs, who discovered Rodgers’ music before either of them had any radio success. After Combs career exploded, he invited Rodgers on tour. And when live shows resume, everybody’s likely to know “Some Girls,” too.

I remember it being a very long day. I didn’t really know what to expect with it being my first music video. I had to get used to 30 people staring at me all day. I was just trying to soak it up and have fun with it.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think everybody has had one of those breakups that were really hard to get over. This video takes you to that moment in time where you have to make a decision to finally get over that person.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope we captured that moment in time after a breakup and how difficult that can be sometimes. Some breakups sting a little more than others and that’s what we were trying to capture in this.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was unbelievable. Just going through the whole process for the first time and seeing the amount of people it takes to bring a music video to life is incredible. Really proud of it.

Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Jake Mitchell, CJ Solar; Director: Dustin Haney