Jameson Rodgers Still Stings From a Breakup in “Some Girls”

I remember it being a very long day. I didn’t really know what to expect with it being my first music video. I had to get used to 30 people staring at me all day. I was just trying to soak it up and have fun with it.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think everybody has had one of those breakups that were really hard to get over. This video takes you to that moment in time where you have to make a decision to finally get over that person.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

I hope we captured that moment in time after a breakup and how difficult that can be sometimes. Some breakups sting a little more than others and that’s what we were trying to capture in this.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was unbelievable. Just going through the whole process for the first time and seeing the amount of people it takes to bring a music video to life is incredible. Really proud of it.