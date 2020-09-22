Jamie O’Neal Offers the Intensity of Instant Love in “Wreck Me” Video

</noscript> </div>

I was excited to be on set and with my close friends finally getting to do a new video with different elements to it!

How does the video bring your song to life?

It tells the story of instant, fiery chemistry…real, true life sparks because Hannah and her boyfriend Chris played the roles perfectly!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

Because my husband was the editor, I was able to watch the director John Lee and Rod bring the whole story to life and splice in my “hero” shots to tell the story. It was really fun as I’ve never been a part of the editing before!

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Whether you’re falling head over heels for the first time or you watch it and remember that intense feeling, I hope it resonates with lovers everywhere!