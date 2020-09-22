Jamie O’Neal Offers the Intensity of Instant Love in “Wreck Me” Video

Jamie O’Neal’s first album in six years, Sometimes, serves as a career retrospective, a duets project, and a showcase for new music all at the same time. Leading up to its release on October 16, she’s stepping back in front of the video camera for “Wreck Me,” but don’t let the title fool you — O’Neal’s powerful voice remains firmly intact. She co-wrote the steamy single with Hannah Bethel and Rachael Lynae.
As the lead track on Sometimes, “Wreck Me” is followed by “There Is No Arizona 2.0,” an update to the No. 1 single that launched the Australia native’s career 20 years ago, recorded here with Lauren Alaina. Nestled among eight new songs, fans will also recognize hits like “When I Think About Angels,” “Somebody’s Hero,” and “Trying to Find Atlantis,” revitalized with special guests Martina McBride, Aliyah Good (Jamie’s daughter), and Sara Evans, respectively.
Take a look at “Wreck Me,” then read our interview below the player.