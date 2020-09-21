Q&A: How Scotty McCreery’s Voice Changed When He Picked Up His Pen

</noscript> </div>

McCreery: 100 percent.

How does that happen, though? How can you learn something that seems more like a trait you’re born with?

It’s tough not to learn it. Because when you get to town with so many incredible and talented songwriters, you get to just be a sponge and soak up what you’re hearing and what you’re seeing and how they operate. I was writing some songs pre-Idol, but hopefully those songs will never ever see the light of day.

From your first album to this new on you’re working on, what’s changed about how you walk into a writing session?

When I got to Nashville, I didn’t write any on the first record. Then I wrote some on the second one. But after that, I wrote on the entire third record. I’d definitely say my writing has been improving. It’s something I really enjoy doing right now. Whereas before I might have been a little intimidated by it. Now it’s something I actually look forward to. It’s a cool way to tell your story. You get to go in a room with a blank sheet of paper, and by the time you’re done, you have a piece of art. And I love that.

Your last chart-topper “In Between” is one of my favorites. It’s so well done and so well written. Especially that part about how you ain’t all holy water and you ain’t all Jim Beam. What inspired that line during your songwriting session with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton?

That was my line. That’s just kind of who I am, so that line came really naturally to me. I remember we were about to break for lunch that day, to go to Pei Wei, and I threw that line out and they all loved it. It’s so cool to be able to tell people who you are and where you’re at in life in a song and in music in general. And that’s what I love doing. I think that line in particular can speak to a lot of us, because you may only be seeing the extremes, but so many of us are not all this or not all that.



