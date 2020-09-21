Q&A: How Scotty McCreery’s Voice Changed When He Picked Up His Pen

Almost ten years ago, when Scotty McCreery was named the champ of American Idol in 2011, he quickly released his debut album Clear As Day that same year. So quickly, in fact, that he didn’t have time to be a part of the songwriting process.
Then came his See You Tonight in 2013. He co-wrote six of the songs on that album, but he was just getting warmed up.
By the time he released his last album Seasons Change in 2018, he’d co-written all 11 songs on that one.
So it’s probably safe to say — after being born with a deep, rich baritone voice — he has now mastered the craft of songwriting as well. His first song off his upcoming album is “You Time,” one he wrote with Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis.
When I had the chance to catch up with McCreery about all the progress he’s made as a songwriter, he told me what he’s learned to love in the decade since he auditioned for American Idol.