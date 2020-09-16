ICYMI: Tyler Hubbard’s Daughter Olivia Makes an ER Visit

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his wife Hayley’s oldest daughter Olivia Rose, not quite three, took a tumble and then had to take a trip to the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville late last week—on the very same day that Hayley was due with the family’s third child.

“Not exactly what we expected on Hayley’s due date, but that’s life. We getting good at hitting these curve balls 2020 keeps throwing at us,” Hubbard wrote. “Shout out to @vumcchildren for taking such good care of our angel.”

In an Instagram video, Hubbard had also shared that, “It’s Hayley’s due date so we should be here having a baby but we’re actually here getting Liv’s chin stitched up. She fell this afternoon in the living room and busted her chin open on the coffee table. I’ve got a lame foot, Hayley’s about to deliver a baby any minute and this is our night.”

“I was so brave,” Olivia shouted proudly in the background.

Hayley shared the hospital story as well, saying, “I can’t say enough thank you’s and sing enough praises for the incredible staff at @vumcchildren for taking care of Liv last night after her tumble. They truly have a gift with working with kids. Liv went from feeling scared and upset to smiling & talking in seconds after talking with one of their child life specialists.

“Our healthcare workers are truly angels among us!”