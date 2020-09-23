Lakeview Lift Up Local Businesses in “She Drove Me to the Bar”

Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy of the duo Lakeview have roots in Pittsburgh, yet they consider Nashville as a new hometown, too. While it’s definitely evolved into a party destination lately, Nashville is facing the harsh reality of music venues and bars simply going away in the wake of COVID-19.
In this thoughtful video, the band shows a side of Nashville that will be familiar to locals, yet resonate with anyone who’s living in a city where small businesses are suffering. Take a look at “She Drove Me to the Bar,” then read our interview with Lakeview below the player.