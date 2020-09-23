Lakeview Lift Up Local Businesses in “She Drove Me to the Bar”

</noscript> </div>

It was the first shoot we did since COVID all began, and we filmed it at our buddy Andrew’s bar here in East Nashville. Times were/are definitely hard, but we had a sense of normal when we shot it, and got to be around all the people we love/love working with (obviously 6 feet apart, haha). Overall, it was such an awesome experience for us, especially with the video being more than just a music video, but having a mission behind it as well.

How does the video bring your song to life?

You take a country song about a bar, and a car, and you film it in the coolest bar ever, and drive the coolest car ever… boom — you got a hit! We definitely captured the essence of the song with this video, and we couldn’t be more stoked to showcase our amazing new hometown of Nashville throughout the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

How important independent bars (and all small businesses) are to the DNA of each city/town. They serve the local community not only by employing the people who live there but also giving us times we all will never forget (or maybe will forget).

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It is always surreal to see the finished product. We have worked so hard our whole lives, from working two jobs to touring full time eating cold SpaghettiOs out of a can and showering in Walmart bathrooms. It feels amazing to see such a polished and professional product made for our band. We definitely don’t deserve the awesome team of folks who work alongside us and make us not look ridiculous, but we are sure grateful for them.