Music

Lakeview Lift Up Local Businesses in “She Drove Me to the Bar”

Duo's new video shows the importance of independent bars and small businesses.
by 20m ago

Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy of the duo Lakeview have roots in Pittsburgh, yet they consider Nashville as a new hometown, too. While it’s definitely evolved into a party destination lately, Nashville is facing the harsh reality of music venues and bars simply going away in the wake of COVID-19.

In this thoughtful video, the band shows a side of Nashville that will be familiar to locals, yet resonate with anyone who’s living in a city where small businesses are suffering. Take a look at “She Drove Me to the Bar,” then read our interview with Lakeview below the player.

