Music WATCH: Chris Stapleton’s Brand New “Starting Over” Video Go Behind the Scenes for a Stripped-Down Look at Making Music by Alison Bonaguro 22m ago Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> We may not be able to get our hands on Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over album until November 13, but at least we now have this. On Monday (Sept. 21), Stapleton released a music video for the 14-track album’s title track “Starting Over.” Because of the new normal we’re in right now, the video isn’t anything flashy. Like Stapleton himself, it’s quiet and understated but tells a story loud and clear. The video — from director Becky Fluke — shows what it’s like behind the scenes when Stapleton is making music. This time at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A. Stapleton wrote the song with Mike Henderson. The pair also co-wrote “Broken Halos,” “Death Row,” “Without Your Love,” “Second One to Know,” “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight,” and “Midnight Train to Memphis.” Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro