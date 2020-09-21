WATCH: Chris Stapleton’s Brand New “Starting Over” Video

</noscript> </div>

On Monday (Sept. 21), Stapleton released a music video for the 14-track album’s title track “Starting Over.”

Because of the new normal we’re in right now, the video isn’t anything flashy. Like Stapleton himself, it’s quiet and understated but tells a story loud and clear. The video — from director Becky Fluke — shows what it’s like behind the scenes when Stapleton is making music. This time at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A.

Stapleton wrote the song with Mike Henderson. The pair also co-wrote “Broken Halos,” “Death Row,” “Without Your Love,” “Second One to Know,” “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight,” and “Midnight Train to Memphis.”