2020 CMT Music Awards: Nominees Revealed

True country legends and 10 first-time nominees — that’s what you’ll find on the ballot for the fan-voted 2020 CMT Music Awards, which will air October 21 at 8PM ET/7PM ET/CT. (Vote now.)

Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett top this year’s star-studded list with the most nods. In addition, 14 artists will compete for Video of the Year; the nominees will narrow to five leading up to the show.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Other artists with multiple nominations include Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion and The Chicks, who return with their first CMT nomination since 2007.

Country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show celebrates music’s biggest stars and bring Nashville’s one-of-a-kind energy to music fans across the globe through epic outdoor performances in and around Music City. The 2020 CMT Music Awards will be broadcast with a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.

Anna Webber/Getty Images for CMT

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will spotlight a new generation of country music stars with all six Breakthrough Video of the Year nominees — Blanco Brown, Caylee Hammack, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress, Riley Green and Travis Denning — receiving first-time nominations. The supergroup The Highwomen and the legendary Tanya Tucker are also receiving their first nods.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

Well known for its tradition of embracing genre-bending collaborations across musical formats, the 2020 CMT Music Awards also highlights a wide range of talent spanning the worlds of pop and dance/electronic with Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani receiving their first-ever nominations.

The highly-coveted Video of the Year award includes 14 acts, notably Carrie Underwood, who reigns as the most awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history with 20 wins, including two trophies in 2019.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

Fan voting begins today at vote.cmt.com and continues until 12PM ET/11AM CT on Monday, October 12. The top five Video of the Year finalists will be revealed at that time.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The nominees for the 2020 CMT Music Awards are:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced on 10/12, with final voting held until 10/16 and announced in-show.

• Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

• Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

• Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

• Keith Urban – “Polaroid”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

• Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”

• Luke Combs – “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

• Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

• Old Dominion – “Some People Do”

• Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

• Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

• The Chicks -“Gaslighter”

• Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

• Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• Carrie Underwood – “Drinking Alone”

• Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

• Kelsea Ballerini – “homecoming queen?”

• Maren Morris – “The Bones”

• Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

• Jason Aldean – “Got What I Got”

• Luke Bryan – “One Margarita”

• Luke Combs – “Even Though I’m Leaving”

• Morgan Wallen – “Chasin’ You (Dream Video)”

• Sam Hunt – “Hard To Forget”

• Thomas Rhett – “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

• Lady A – “Champagne Night”

• Little Big Town – “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

• Midland – “Cheatin’ Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

• Old Dominion – “One Man Band”

• The Chicks – “Gaslighter”

• The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

• Brothers Osborne – “All Night (Studio Performance)”

• Dan + Shay – “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

• Florida Georgia Line – “Blessings”

• LOCASH – “One Big Country Song”

• Maddie & Tae – “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR, PRESENTED BY KIT KAT

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

• Blanco Brown – “The Git Up”

• Caylee Hammack – “Family Tree”

• Gabby Barrett – “I Hope”

• Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”

• Riley Green – “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

• Travis Denning – “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

• Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani – “Nobody But You”

• Carly Pearce and Lee Brice – “I Hope You’re Happy Now”

• Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”

• Kane Brown feat. Nelly – “Cool Again”

• Marshmello & Kane Brown – “One Thing Right”

• Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi – “Beer Can’t Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde – “One Night Standards”

• From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs – “Brand New Man”

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young – “Drowning”

• From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini – “Graveyard”

• From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt – “Fancy”

• From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton – “Tell Me When It’s Over”

2020 CMT Music Awards is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson; the Executives in Charge of Production are Jackie Barba and Heather D. Graffagnino.