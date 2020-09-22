Thanks for This Garth Brooks Cover, Carly Pearce

LISTEN: "The Dance" from 1990, the Very Same Year Pearce Was Born

This song came on when I was driving late last night & it punched me straight in the gut, just like country songs do. Some songs just stand the test of time…. #thedance #garthbrooks pic.twitter.com/eABrXB21Ow — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) September 22, 2020

We had no idea how much we needed to hear this until we heard it.

At the start of yet another week in quarantine, Carly Pearce showed up with an acoustic cover of Garth Brooks’ 1990 No. 1 “The Dance,” and turned the day around.

“This song came on when I was driving late last night & it punched me straight in the gut, just like country songs do. Some songs just stand the test of time,” Pearce wrote.

The song, penned by Tony Arata, was released just six days after Pearce was born in April 1990. Maybe that has some significance to her. Maybe not. Or maybe, as she wrote in her post, songs like this one just stand the test of time. Over and over and over again.

In Brooks’ video for the song — which won video of the year at the ACM Awards in 1990 — he featured the people we’d lost while they were chasing their dreams: Keith Whitley, Martin Luther King Jr., Lane Frost, John F. Kennedy, John Wayne and more.

Arata has said of the song that became his very first Nashville cut, “I was playing a writer night at The Bluebird. I did, ’The Dance,’ and afterwards, Garth was standing by the bar and he said, ’Pal, if I ever get a record deal, I’m gonna do that song.’

“And at the time, I mean, we didn’t have anything going on. Garth was selling boots (at Cowtown Boots), and I was loading trucks at UPS. So the thought of a record deal seemed a bit far-fetched. But he didn’t think so.”