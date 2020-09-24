LJ Finds Her Own “Island of Heaven” Near the Ocean

</noscript> </div>

We spontaneously decided to rent an aqua blue mini-car (more like a go-kart) to shoot an extra scene. So my publisher drove the golf cart with the camera guy on the back and I zipped around following them the best I could… I want one in Nashville, I’d drive it to all my co-writes!

How does the video bring your song to life?

This video has the color, light and feelings we all get when we’re on the beach soaking up the sun.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

For me, “Island of Heaven” represents a place we’re drawn to for peace of mind, heart and soul. It can be anywhere, from your back porch to the mountains, wherever the place is that makes you feel the most alive. My personal Island of Heaven is anywhere near the ocean!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I felt the first sip of a piña colada after watching the video. I’ve always wanted to release a song with both English & Spanish lyrics, and I think viewers will understand the words through the melodies.