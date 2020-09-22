Dividing Their Career by Decades, Rascal Flatts Plan The Greatest Hits

Wrapping up a two-decade career, Rascal Flatts will look back with Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts The Greatest Hits, set for an October 2 release.

The collection is divided evenly among their catalog on Lyric Street Records, their label home for the first 10 years, and Big Machine Records, where they signed in 2010 after Lyric Street closed. Perhaps because of that 50/50 split, two early No. 1 singles are missing, namely “Mayberry” from 2004 and “Here” from 2008. Their debut single, 2000’s “Prayin’ for Daylight,” is also notably absent.

