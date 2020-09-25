With a Sparkling “Shovel,” Walker County Get All the Dirt on a Cheater

</noscript> </div>

We had such a great time filming the music video. With Covid-19 going on, things were a little different. It was a new experience for everyone, and since our director Emma Higgins is located in Canada, she directed the video over Zoom! She did an amazing job, even from the computer screen. That shows true talent!

How does the video bring your song to life?

From the day we wrote this song, we had a vision for what we wanted it to look like. We wanted glitter, glam and a story of how word travels fast in a small town. The video just brings the lyrics of the song to life!

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

The first time we watched the final product we were beyond excited. It was exactly what we had envisioned. Seeing all the glitter flying… it was a dream come true! Emma did such an amazing job on the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

For the video we wanted to show women having each other’s backs. Girls supporting girls and taking down a cheating boyfriend together!