With a Sparkling “Shovel,” Walker County Get All the Dirt on a Cheater

In Walker County’s new video for “Shovel,” the sisters decide to pay back a cheater… in spades. Anyone who’s familiar with small-town whispers will relate to the video, where their female friends are spotting a boyfriend all over town with someone new — and not staying quiet about it. Sounds like somebody’s about to find himself in a heap of trouble.
Duo members Ivy Dene Walker and Sophie Dawn Walker, who originally hail from Sulphur Springs, Indiana, are part of the newest class of CMT’s Next Women of Country. Dig into their colorful new video for “Shovel,” then read our interview with Walker County below the player.