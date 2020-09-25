Caitlyn Smith, Old Dominion Deliver a New Duet, “I Can’t”

Nashville songwriter Caitlyn Smith has added serious star power to her newest album. Today she’s releasing Supernova (Deluxe), which enhances the original 12-song collection with a duet featuring Old Dominion and an interpretation of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

Smith released Supernova in March, at the onset of the pandemic, and one of its tracks inspired the title of Smith’s “Lonely Together” conversation series. Meanwhile, the expanded edition of Supernova, released on Monument Records, opens with the version of “I Can’t” featuring Old Dominion, with the track produced by Shane McAnally.





