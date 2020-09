Caitlyn Smith, Old Dominion Deliver a New Duet, “I Can’t”

Nashville songwriter Caitlyn Smith has added serious star power to her newest album. Today she’s releasing Supernova (Deluxe), which enhances the original 12-song collection with a duet featuring Old Dominion and an interpretation of Coldplay’s “Fix You.”

Smith released Supernova in March, at the onset of the pandemic, and one of its tracks inspired the title of Smith’s “Lonely Together” conversation series. Meanwhile, the expanded edition of Supernova, released on Monument Records, opens with the version of “I Can’t” featuring Old Dominion, with the track produced by Shane McAnally.



Smith says, “I moved to Nashville 10 years ago, and both the city and I are completely different now. The idea for ‘I Can’t’ came to me when I was driving by downtown to a session, and noticed more new skyscrapers going up and dozens of cranes changing the skyline and couldn’t help but feel like a stranger in my own town. There’s beauty in change, in watching a city progress, but sometimes personal change can feel impossible. It’s comforting to know you’re not alone, so the song has always felt like a duet to me, and adding Old Dominion to the track really makes it magic.”

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey adds, “We were fans of Caitlyn before we knew she was a fan of our music. We are so honored she asked us to be a part of this project. It was a great way for us to expand into a different style than we usually play. We can’t wait to show it off.”