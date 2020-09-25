Music

Glen Campbell’s Daughter Ashley Calls Herself a Late Bloomer

Family Friend Vince Gill Joins Her on "If I Wasn't"
by 1h ago

According to his youngest daughter, Glen Campbell could play any instrument he picked up. The late country legend always seemed to have a guitar, mandolin, bass or banjo in his hand. But it’s his banjo picking I remember most.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.