Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington Lead With Respect in “Love Wins”

Both men hope the message of “Love Wins” will find its way into conversations among families and in the workplace.

“It’s just a real privilege to have written something that I feel is important but also poignant,” says Washington, a longtime musician and native of Charleston, South Carolina. “And at the end of the day, our hope is to spread the positive message, that with all of the emotions that we feel, the thing that’s going to get us through this, and the thing that’s going to change how uncomfortable this season is, is love. So we hope to communicate clearly and with passion that love wins.”

Durrette concurs with that statement. “Mel was the perfect guy, obviously, to have the conversation with, and try to write this song with,” he says. “We sat there for two hours and talked first. It was incredibly eye-opening to me, and I hope the first of many [conversations] with Mel and others. Like Mel said, if it can do something to make people try to lead with love a little more, then I feel like we’ve done what we set out to do.”