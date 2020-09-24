</noscript> </div>

Here are just of few of the many, many highlights she shared:

“Oddly enough, on my seventh solo album, I feel like I approached it more like my very first album. I had taken the first long stretch I’ve ever had off in my entire career. Since I was 17, I’ve never taken more than three months off the road.”

“Country is what I do. It’s who I am. It literally seeps out of my pores. I’m from East Texas. I can’t change my accent. And no matter what I sing, it’s country music. But I love rock and roll. Blending those two is sometimes tricky.”

“Of all the albums I’ve made, (Wildcard) is the one I’ve over thought the least. I just had confidence in the process. It just felt like it was gonna work.”

“I’ve always been that way in my music: I’ve never tried to hide anything. I’m comfortably honest. That’s my job, to just say, ’Here’s my story, hope y’all have one similar.'”

“You start to realize how much you have to take a breath, and that does give room for so more much creativity if you’re in the studio when you’re not coming in off the road just exhausted.”

“I feel like half of the record was written before I had the time off, and then about half of it was written when I had the time off. It’s part of the journey of the tail end of a phase of life going into a whole new phase of life. I feel like I got all that in there.”

“I love to write music. I love to play music. I love getting on my bus and going into town and hearing people sing songs that mean something to them. As long as I can do that, I’ll be happy.”



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



