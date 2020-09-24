Carrie Underwood on Asking the Accounting Firm, “Are you sure? Are you sure?”

Why was Carrie Underwood in such a state of disbelief about her ACM Award win for entertainer of the year? Because for the first time in the Academy of Country Music’s history, there was a tie.

Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for the grand prize of the night on Sept. 16.

“All the people around us afterwards were like, ‘We kept asking the accounting firm, are you sure? Are you sure?’ It’s also the year of strange things happening, right? I’m more than happy. Thomas is a great guy, and, you know, this year makes it special,” Underwood explained on Thursday morning (Sept. 24) on NBC News’ TODAY.

She also talked about the gift of the COVID-19 quarantine. For her, a touring artists, it means being able to be off the road and home with her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons Isaiah and Jake. “I’ve never been in one place for this long in the past 15 plus years of my career. So, it’s been really great to just really get to know them and watch them grow, especially Jake. It is a critical time in his life,” she said of her 18-month-old, “and I’m never going to get it back. We’re trying to enjoy it.”

But Jake’s big brother Isaiah, who is almost 6 years old, is the first of the Fisher boys to ever join Underwood in the recording studio. For her first holiday album My Gift, she invited her first born to add his vocals to “Little Drummer Boy.”

Saying she was a little bit of a stage mom, she said, “I was in the booth with him, and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own. When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying. Just so many emotions. I’m so proud of him.”



