Honky-Tonk Singer David Adam Byrnes Knows About Those “Old School” Moves

David Adam Byrnes has had his share of hard knocks in the music business, yet over the last few years, the Texas music scene has embraced his appealing brand of country music. With a true honky-tonk sound and prominent supporters like Cody Johnson and Aaron Watson, the Arkansas native is back on solid ground after enduring a couple of bad breaks in the Nashville industry.
Now based in Fort Worth, Byrnes will deliver a new album, Neon Town, on Friday, October 2. Fans of Mark Chesnutt should especially take note (and the Conway Twitty reference in the lyrics is fully appreciated). Enjoy “Old School,” which speaks to tradition in more ways than one, then read our interview below the player.